Kimmel Knows What Will Be Discovered at Biden’s Delaware Home Next:  ‘9,000 Stolen Packets of Sweet ‘N Low’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel continues to have a field day with the ongoing saga of classified documents turning up at presidential residences other than the White House.

In his Monday night monologue, the host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” referred to Biden as “the ‘Finding Dory’ of presidents” and wonder aloud whether authorities would also turn up “9,000 stolen packets of Sweet ‘N Low.”

Kimmel’s latest salvo was about new weekend reports that revealed five additional classified documents were found at POTUS’ Delaware residence, which Kimmel said now number “around two dozen.”

The developments are of course getting a host of reactions in the political world, and Kimmel decided to pivot to one in particular: former president Donald Trump, who knows a thing or two about classified documents in the home.

Trump, who Kimmel noted “withheld more than 300 classified documents and refused to return them,” took to Truth Social to tout his Mar-A-Lago estate as a secure haven compared to Biden’s home.

The twice-impeached former president posted: “The White House just announced there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked and unsecured, but now very famous garage. Maybe they’re smarter than we think. This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored in a big pile on the damp floor. Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility with security cameras all over the place and watched over by staff and our great secret service. I have INFO on everyone.”

Kimmel took the bait and ran.

“Sure, 300 top secret documents in your bra closet, behind a ranch dressing fountain,” the comedian joked. “Of course you have info on everyone. It’s as if you had info on everyone except for when Kanye brought that white supremacist over for dinner, then you had no info at all.”

Before segueing into a segment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kimmel called the Biden situation “very complicated,” adding that “Republicans are outraged and want Biden treated the same way they treated Trump. But they still don’t want Trump treated the way they treated Trump.”

“The big question is,” Kimmel continued, “why are these documents even allowed out of the White House?”

Watch the full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue in the video above.