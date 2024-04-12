Donald Trump once again compared himself to President Abraham Lincoln — this time, for their so-called similar treatment of the Black community.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the presidential hopeful’s latest political assertions during a campaign stop at a Chick-fil-A in Georgia on Wednesday.

“I’ve done more for the people of Atlanta than any other president by far,” Trump said during a live shot. “I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln — and maybe including Abraham Lincoln, frankly.”

“Who is this person?” Kimmel responded during Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue. “The fact that he’s able to say the words, ‘I’ve done more for the Black community than maybe Abraham Lincoln,’ and then not start laughing hysterically, it’s incredible. He might as well be saying, ‘I am a Black person.’ It would be equally preposterous.”

The late night host also highlighted a televised interaction between the 45th president and an apparent supporter.

“Donald Trump today took a break from trying to derail his porn star hush money trial and made a surprise stop at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta,” Kimmel recalled. “He likes to go into fast food restaurants and buy everyone food like a big shot. He bought 30 milkshakes and some chicken and then started passing it around. One young woman in attendance at the Chick-fil-A became an immediate fan.”

“I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump. We support you,” the young woman said before hugging the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host.

“We took care of the Black colleges, the universities,” Trump then noted. “They’re taken care of now and she understands it, a lot of people don’t understand it. Biden did nothing for them and I did everything. I did everything.”

At that, Kimmel made sure to point out that President Joe Biden did in fact invest $7 billion into historically Black colleges and universities, despite Trump’s suggestions otherwise.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel and Guillermo discussed guest Jon Bon Jovi stopping by for the first time, the women's NCAA final getting more viewers than the men's and the Bidens hosting the Prime Minister of Japan and his wife at the White House.

