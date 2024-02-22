If you ever needed a reminder that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is filmed in Hollywood, you got one Wednesday night. The ABC late night host opened up his show with the most Los Angeles complaint of all: traffic.

“Traffic has come to a complete stop thanks to the President of the United States, who is here to raise money,” Kimmel said at the top of his show. “I feel like if we got organized we could pay him more to not come. It took my wife like an hour and a half to go like six miles last night.”

“The traffic is slower than, well this,” Kimmel continued, queuing up a video of Joe Biden walking down a flight of stairs from Air Force One.

“Is there anything more heart-stopping than watching him walk down stairs?” Kimmel joked. “Makes me feel like I’m in the movie ‘A Quiet Place.’ There’s that much tension.”

Kimmel went on to say that Biden also came to Los Angeles to see if Steven Spielberg “can de-age him like he did in Harrison Ford in the ‘Indiana Jones’ movie.” He then played a fake campaign ad that involved “Joey Hollywood” visiting La La Land to hit up his “showbiz pals.”

On Tuesday, Biden returned to Los Angeles to begin his California fundraising stint. Though the political leader typically travels from LAX to Santa Monica via helicopter, Biden was driven in a motorcade this time around. The decision led to a full shutdown of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway spanning from Westchester through West Los Angeles at the start of rush hour on Tuesday.

The President is scheduled to be in the state from Tuesday until Thursday and will make appearances in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Los Altos Hills.