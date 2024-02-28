Jimmy Kimmel joked about the real reason former president Donald Trump is visiting the Mexican border Thursday alongside current president Joe Biden.

Kimmel suggested that adding just two more senior citizens to the pair’s simultaneous border visit could lead to a pickleball match. He also teased that their agendas could not be more different during his latest “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue.

“The president is going to see what can be done to solve the border crisis. Trump is going to make sure he doesn’t solve what’s happening at the border,” Kimmel said Tuesday night. “Biden is planning to meet with U.S. border agents while Trump is planning to sell golden high tops on the streets of Juárez.”

Trump debuted a line of sneakers at Sneaker Con earlier this month. They are called the Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker and sell for $399 a pair.

Kimmel also took shots at the fact that Trump knows two women named Stormy, alluding to his hush money scandal with Stormy Daniels.

“Don Julio took to Truth Social yesterday to post not one, but 15 endorsements for Texas lawmakers. They were all pretty much copy-and-paste jobs, but one name in particular stood out. One of the people he endorsed is Stormy Bradley, who — another Stormy?” the late night host said. “Who knows two Stormys? I wonder if he’ll write this Stormy a check too.”

Kimmel then brought Senator Ted Cruz into the conversation when he recalled how Cruz left Texas after a snowstorm severely challenged the state’s power grid in February 2021.

“When Ted Cruz heard about this Stormy in Texas, he immediately boarded a flight to Cancun,” he joked. “Trump sees the border as a key point of attack against Biden, even going too far as to strong-arm Republicans in Congress to renege on a deal they made to help secure it. Trump’s funny because he goes from a topic like the border, which plays very well for him even though he himself did nothing meaningful to the security. He goes from screaming about issues Americans actually do care about to yelling about things that don’t even exist.”

