“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” dominated last week’s ratings as the most-watched late night show in the key demo, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of Jan. 15, during which Kimmel hosted guests including Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr., Ayo Edebiri and John Oliver, the ABC late night show averaged a 0.23 rating in the key broadcast demo, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The 0.23 rating marks a 92% uptick from last week’s 0.12 rating.

Kimmel’s demo rating outpaced the 0.17 rating brought in by NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 35%, as well as the 0.16 rating scored by CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” by 44%.

The successful week also marked a 7-week high for “Kimmel” when it came to total viewers, as the show brought in 1.59 million viewers during the week — up 9% when compared to last week’s viewership of 1.46 million.

When compared to the week of Jan. 9 last year, “Kimmel’s” performance was up both in terms of total viewers and ratings. This week’s total viewership marked a 12% uptick compared to the comparable week last year — which averaged 1.42 million viewers — and was up 44% in the key demo when compared to last year’s 0.16 rating.

As “Kimmel” averaged 1.59 million viewers this season, the late night talk show has scored a 10% increase in total viewers over comparable weeks from last season, as the show averaged 1.45 million viewers from Sept. 19, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is currently averaging its highest average viewership at this point in the season in three years.

Season to date, “Kimmel” ranks as the No. 1 late night talk show in terms of key demo as it averaged a 0.18 rating between Sept. 25, 2023 and Jan. 21, 2024. That’s up 6% from “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which averaged a 0.17 rating, and up 20% from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which averaged a 0.15 rating.