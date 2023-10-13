Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump’s recent comments about Israel may make him eligible for an international award, though not any award the former president would want.

“He’s really angling for that Nobel Piece of S–t Prize,” the late night host said Thursday night.

Kimmel started his opening monologue by saying that Trump “addressed the horrific attack on Israel by attacking Israel.” In his speech, the former President said Hamas wouldn’t have attacked Israel if his own election wasn’t “rigged” — a lie he’s repeated since he lost to Joe Biden — to calling Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant a “jerk.” He also complained about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and had some complimentary words about Israel’s enemies in Lebanon.

Trump’s many comments have been so heated that on Thursday Israel’s minister of communications Shlomo Karhi called them “shameful.” “We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,” Karhi said.

“Unfortunately, we do have to bother with it,” Kimmel quipped.

Biden has spoken clearly in support of Israel. Following Hamas attack on the country last Saturday, Biden said, “Let there be no doubt: The United States has Israel’s back. We will make sure the Jewish and democratic State of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow, as we always have. It’s as simple as that. These atrocities have been sickening.”

Several major Hollywood players have also voiced their support of Israel including Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Netflix and Paramount. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also revealed on Thursday that Lior Waitzman, a sound editor who had worked on Netflix’s”Fauda” and the upcoming series “Bros,” was one of the victims of the terrorist attack.

As of Thursday afternoon, Israel authorities said there were more than 1,200 people dead and 2,800 wounded. That death toll includes at least 27 Americans. The Gaza Ministry of Health has also reported 1,417 dead and more than 6,200 who have been wounded.