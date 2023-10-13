Kimmel Says Trump Is Angling for the ‘Nobel Piece of S—‘ Prize After Israel Comments (Video)

The ABC host knocked the former President for addressing the attack on Israel by “attacking Israel”

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Photo Credit: ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump’s recent comments about Israel may make him eligible for an international award, though not any award the former president would want.

“He’s really angling for that Nobel Piece of S–t Prize,” the late night host said Thursday night.

Kimmel started his opening monologue by saying that Trump “addressed the horrific attack on Israel by attacking Israel.” In his speech, the former President said Hamas wouldn’t have attacked Israel if his own election wasn’t “rigged” — a lie he’s repeated since he lost to Joe Biden — to calling Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant a “jerk.” He also complained about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and had some complimentary words about Israel’s enemies in Lebanon.

Trump’s many comments have been so heated that on Thursday Israel’s minister of communications Shlomo Karhi called them “shameful.” “We don’t have to bother with him and the nonsense he spouts,” Karhi said.

“Unfortunately, we do have to bother with it,” Kimmel quipped.

Biden has spoken clearly in support of Israel. Following Hamas attack on the country last Saturday, Biden said, “Let there be no doubt: The United States has Israel’s back. We will make sure the Jewish and democratic State of Israel can defend itself today, tomorrow, as we always have.  It’s as simple as that. These atrocities have been sickening.”

Several major Hollywood players have also voiced their support of Israel including Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Netflix and Paramount. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also revealed on Thursday that Lior Waitzman, a sound editor who had worked on Netflix’s”Fauda” and the upcoming series “Bros,” was one of the victims of the terrorist attack.

As of Thursday afternoon, Israel authorities said there were more than 1,200 people dead and 2,800 wounded. That death toll includes at least 27 Americans. The Gaza Ministry of Health has also reported 1,417 dead and more than 6,200 who have been wounded.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Thousands attend a 'New York Stands With Israel' vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

One response to “Kimmel Says Trump Is Angling for the ‘Nobel Piece of S—‘ Prize After Israel Comments (Video)”

  1. Howard Irizarry Avatar
    Howard Irizarry

    Wow we. R Israel family why would. Hama do this to themselves n others. O. M. G..IS REAL n u will see my brothers

    Reply

