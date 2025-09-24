Robert De Niro Drops F-Bombs Galore as FCC Chair in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Return Episode: ‘That’s Gonna Cost You’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel returned to ABC on Tuesday night with a monologue that extended over its first commercial break. In the second half of the late night show’s heavily anticipated, post-suspension episode, superstar Robert De Niro even popped in to play the new FCC chairman.

“We were in the middle, and in a lot of ways, still are in the middle of an unprecedented fix. After almost 23 years on the air, we’re suddenly not being broadcast in 20% of the country, which is not a situation we relish. So we reached out to the chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr,” Kimmel said to start the bit. “He has, to his credit, agreed to join us from his office in Washington, and here he is now. Thank you, Chairman Carr, for being with us tonight.”

“You tell Whoopi over there, she better show a little respect, or the only view she’s getting is from under George Washington. The bridge, not the guy,” FCC chair De Niro then said from a split-screen. When asked if he just threatened Whoopi Goldberg, the actor replied, “No, I would never threaten Ms. Goldstein, I was just teaching a lesson about consequences.”

“It’s just me, Jimmy, the chairman of the FCC, gently suggesting that you gently shut the f–k up,” he continued. “Speech? It ain’t free no more. We’re charging by the word now.”

For example, if you wanted to compliment the president’s “beautiful, thick yellow hair or how he can do his makeup better than any broad,” that’s free. However, “If you want to do a joke like he’s so fat he needs two seats on the Epstein jet, that’s gonna cost you.”

Tuesday night’s episode came six days after Disney indefinitely suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” due to the host’s coverage of the Charlie Kirk assassination. Despite being put back on the air, local affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair both decided to still preempt Tuesday’s new episode across their stations after FCC chair Carr’s initial suggestions the week prior.

President Donald Trump also acknowledged Kimmel’s return an hour before it aired, once again threatening ABC. “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

“He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do,” Trump continued. “Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.