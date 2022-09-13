Kimmel Doesn’t Mention Emmys Quinta Brunson Moment, Does Tell a Fun Andrew Garfield Story (Video)

In his monologue Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t mention the gag the night before at the 2022 Emmy Awards that critics said upstaged Quinta Brunson’s historic win. But he did have a fun story involving Andrew Garfield, which we’ll explain below.

First though, if you’re just catching up, during the Emmys, comedian Will Arnett presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The presentation was preceded by a bit where Arnett dragged Kimmel, pretending to be dead, out onstage.

Kimmel continued to play dead on the stage floor as Arnett read the nominees and the eventual winner, Brunson, who won for her work on Abbott Elementary. Then Brunson came out and stepped over Kimmel’s ‘dead’ body to accept her award.

Now, Brunson says she wasn’t bothered by the gag. “Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot and was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott.’ One of the first people — he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time,” she said later in the night. “He was so excited it was going to be on ABC. So I think at that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I consider him one of the comedy godfathers. I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment.”

“I don’t know, tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him,” she joked. “I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

And obviously, Kimmel had no way of knowing who the winner was. But vocal critics tore into Kimmel on social media, accusing him of disrespect among other things. Chances are, the two will likely discuss the matter on Wednesday when she appears as a guest on the show.

But during the monologue, Kimmel told the following story:

“So last night, to start the show they had a big dance number – where dancers came out – and danced – to all these TV theme songs. Now, I’m sitting at a table right next to the stage with Amanda Seyfried and her husband Tom, Chris O’Donnell and his daughter, the guy from ‘The Bear,’ Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison, also from ‘The Bear,’ Ayo Edebiri and her friend, and Andrew Garfield and his friend,” Kimmel said.

“It was a good table. So now the dancing starts, and the dancers are dancing around us to the theme songs from Friends, and The Brady Bunch and what not, and then Game of Thrones. These dancers come out with spears, and they’re banging the spears around and about halfway through the dance, the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle, straight at us at our table,” Kimmel continued.

“And out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air. Like Spider-Man! Like… Like he might be really Spider-Man. Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation,” Kimmel said.

“His shirt came open. My wife almost had to be resuscitated. It was incredible. And at the end of the night, the tip of the… this is the spear I grabbed it off the table,” Kimmel said, holding the object.

“And here I am with the superhero who saved our lives,” Kimmel added as a photo of him and Garfield appeared onscreen. “So thank you Andrew Garfield. With great power, comes great reflexes.”

You can watch the whole monologue, which also has jokes about the Emmys’ low ratings, and Donald Trump, above.