Memorial Day weekend wasn’t very relaxing for Jimmy Kimmel – on Monday, the late-night host revealed his son Billy had his third open-heart surgery over the break. Thankfully, all went well.

“We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid,” Kimmel posted on Instagram along with a photo of a smiling Billy.

The ABC host then went on to prais his son’s doctors by name, shouting out “the brilliant surgeon Vaughn Starnes,” cardiologist Tim Casarez and Dr. Paul Viviano. He also praised Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles staff members “Misty, Ann, Sylvia, Dana, Caleigh, Nick, Bekah, Julie, Kenny, Caroline, Lisa, Stephanie, Ellize, Ivy, Pam and Carrie” for their “immeasurable kindness and expertise.”

Kimmel called his time at the hospital surrounded by so many families in pain a “humbling experience.”

“We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do — know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act,” Kimmel posted, thanking the late senator John McCain. He also thanked the people and companies who make donations to CHLA, including his employer Disney.

Finally, Kimmel thanked the support and prayers of his fans, friends and family, taking care to thank his wife Molly and his son Billy, writing, “you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know.”

“There are so many parents and children who aren’t fortunate enough to go home after five days. Please share your love, hearts and prayers with them and if it moves you,” the late night host posted, asking his followers to donate to CHLA or a children’s hospital near them. “Nothing matters more than taking care of each other.”

Kimmel has long been outspoken about his son’s surgeries and has been an advocate for families who need these procedures. Billy’s first open heart surgery took place in May 2017 after he was diagnosed with a congenital defect. A second surgery followed in December of 2017. Both were a success.

In addition to 7-year-old Billy, Kimmel and Molly McNearney are the parents of 9-year-old Jane. Kimmel is also the father of his 32-year-old daughter Katie and his 30-year-old son Kevin, whom he had with his first wife, Gina Maddy.