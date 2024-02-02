After days of speculation about the red spots on his hands, Donald Trump finally addressed the marks on Wednesday in his own way. For his part, Jimmy Kimmel was not impressed by his answer.

Earlier this month, a photo surfaced of the politician and celebrity exiting Trump Tower in Manhattan with multiple red spots on his hand that led to wild speculation. While speaking to press on Wednesday after a meeting with Teamsters union leaders, Trump acted like he didn’t know about the spots.

“Maybe it was AI,” the former President said.

“In this case AI stands for ‘an infection.’ I feel like AI is going to be his excuse for everything now,” Kimmel said on Thursday night. “I guess we’re supposed to believe he didn’t notice five big red spots were on his hand. Even when he’s literally caught red-handed, he won’t admit it.”

That isn’t the only segment from Trump’s Wednesday interview that Kimmel criticized. During the meetup, Trump was asked if he was using money from his 2024 Presidential campaign to pay for the penalties he owed to Jean E. Carroll, a practice that would be illegal. In May of 2023, the court found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse against Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. Following repeated public statements during which he claimed the narrative was “made up” and called Carroll a “whack job,” a second jury in January of this year found Trump liable for defamation again, this time awarding Carroll $83.3 million in damages.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, and that’s been proven as far as I’m concerned,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

“But as far as the court is concerned, you did do something wrong and it’s going to cost you around $83 million,” Kimmel said on ABC.

The late night host then likened the former President to Vincent “The Chin” Gigante, an American mobster who feigned insanity for roughly 30 years to throw law enforcement off his tracks. Gigante would don a bathrobe and slippers, mumbling to himself as he wandered around Greenwich Village. He was eventually convicted of racketeering and conspiracy and sentenced to 12 years in prison.