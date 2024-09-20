‘The View’: Joan Vassos Swears to Skeptic Ana Navarro That ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Is Not Scripted

Ana Navarro has long been skeptical of just how much reality goes into the reality TV machine that is the “Bachelor” franchise — so on Friday morning’s episode of “The View,” she decided to ask directly. And Joan Vassos swore that it’s definitely not scripted.

Fans first met Vassos as a contestant on the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which she left early to go be with her daughter. Now, she’s leading “The Golden Bachelorette,” with 24 men vying for her affections.

During Vassos’ appearance on the ABC talk show, Navarro was open about how she’s not a fan of the series (which, of course, she hasn’t kept secret). That said, she admitted she’s “willing to be converted.” Navarro wondered what Vassos would say to skeptics like herself “who think that this is all scripted and pre-determined and just kind of too corny for school”

“Yeah, I totally get why you would think that. It is not at all scripted, honestly,” Vassos replied. “Other than them finding people that they think would be a good match for you, which is a great thing because going out there and dating in the wild is not easy.”

Vassos noted that she was grateful to have two dozen legitimate possible matches and reiterated that, at least in her experience, it’s all been very real.

“But honestly, it’s not scripted. It really isn’t. They never tell you what to say, they never tell you who to pick,” she explained. “They arrange dates for you, so that is really fun, but they have your input on that also. They ask you what you would like to do. So it honestly is not scripted. At least my ‘Bachelor’ season wasn’t, and ‘Golden Bachelor’ season wasn’t either.”

Navarro wasn’t immediately swayed, but she didn’t push the matter further and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin kept things moving.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.