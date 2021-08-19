Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘C’mon C’mon’ From Mike Mills Added to New York Film Fest Lineup

The New York Film Festival has added several new films to its lineup for the 59th edition of the festival, including screenings of “Dune,” “The French Dispatch,” “Red Rocket,” “The Lost Daughter” and Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon” with Joaquin Phoenix.

Other films added to the lineup include Mamoru Hosoda’s “Belle,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” Marco Bellocchio’s “Marx Can Wait” in its North American premiere and Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir.”

“C’mon C’mon” will make its New York premiere at NYFF59 and is the latest from “Beginners” and “20th Century Women” director Mills. In it, Phoenix plays a soulful, kindhearted radio journalist deep into a project in which he interviews children across the U.S. about the world’s uncertain future. The film finds him connecting to his 8-year-old nephew, who is suffering from mental health issues, in ways he never expected and takes him on a cross-country journey. The film co-stars Gaby Hoffmann and child breakout star Woody Norman, and will be released by A24.

Other films, including Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” have already made their festival debuts at Cannes or are about to premiere at Venice next month. They join a slate of films at NYFF59 that also includes the premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and more.

The New York Film Festival also unveiled details of its retrospective tribute selection, which this year pays tribute to the centenary of late film programmer and festival co-founder Amos Vogel, showcasing his many years running Cinema 16, America’s influential film society.

NYFF59 will feature in-person screenings as well as select outdoor and virtual events. In response to distributor and filmmaker partners and in light of festivals returning and theaters reopening across the country, NYFF will not offer virtual screenings for this year’s edition. Proof of vaccination will be required for all staff, audiences and filmmakers at NYFF venues.

The festival runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 10. Visit here for more information on the full lineup.