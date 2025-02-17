Jodie Foster Murder Mystery ‘Vie Privée’ Heads to Sony Pictures Classics

Rebecca Zlotowski’s French murder mystery out of EFM follows a renowned psychiatrist who investigates the suspicious death of one of her patients

Jodie Foster attends the "True Detective: Night Country" FYC Screening & Panel Event at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on June 04, 2024 in North Hollywood, California
Jodie Foster

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the North and Latin American rights to Rebecca Zlotowski’s French murder mystery film “Vie Privée,” TheWrap has learned.

The project stars Jodie Foster as a renowned psychiatrist who investigates the suspicious death of one of her patients. She is joined by Daniel Auteuil (“Farewell, Mr. Haffman”), Virginie Efira (“Other People’s Children”), Mathieu Amalric (“Serpent’s Path”), Vincent Lacoste (“Lost Illusions”) and Luàna Bajrami (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”). 

The project’s promo was unveiled at the European Film Market by Goodfellas, which has sold it nearly everywhere worldwide. In France, the film will be released by Ad Vitam.

The film reunites Zlotowski with her longtime producer, Frédéric Jouve, at Les Films Velvet. Zlotowski’s previous credits include 2023 Venice Golden Lion contender “Other People’s Children,” “An Easy Girl,” “Planetarium,” “Grand Central” and “Dear Prudence.” 

It also marks Foster’s first French-language role in two decades following her role in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s wartime romance A Very Long Engagement” in 2005.

SPC’s latest acquisition follows Kate Beecroft’s “East of Wall,” which is about female resilience in a marginalized, neglected corner of the American West.

Variety was first to report the acquisition.

