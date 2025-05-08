Jodie Sweetin-led Lifetime Movie ‘Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life’ Sets Summer Release | Exclusive

Jodie Sweetin will lead the Lifetime drama “Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life” set to premiere this summer.

The film follows a family as they navigate the rise in incel culture, specifically affecting teenage boys. The “Full House” star will lead the film as newly single mom Noelle, as her kids Miles (Alexander Elliot, “Locke & Key”) and Haley (Nikki Roumel, “Ginny and Georgia”) adjust to dramatic changes in their lives.

In an effort to bond with her brother after their parents’ separation, Haley coaches Miles as he tries to impress girls at his school, only for him to face public humiliation. Noelle starts to notice troubling changes in her son – anger, isolation, and hostility toward her, Haley and other girls at school. When Miles starts to spiral into the toxic world of incels, it fuels his growing resentment of women at large. Noelle and Hayley try to interject and save him from going down a dark path.

Produced by Neshama in association with FOX Entertainment Studios for Lifetime, “Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life” will air on the network June 21. Stefan Brogren has been attached to direct the drama written by Caitlin English, Gary Entin and Edmund Entin. Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi and Megan Ellstrom from FOX Entertainment Studios and Arnie Zipursky, Dayna Zipursky and Suzanne Berger from Neshama Entertainment are tapped to executive produce.

Hollywood’s latest venture into incel culture “Adolescence” broke records for Netflix, becoming the third most watched show on the streamer to date. Netflix even made the hit drama series available to stream in all secondary schools in the United Kingdom as part of an initiative supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to help educate and support teachers, parents and caregivers as they guide children through the challenges depicted in the series.

“Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life” will premiere exclusively on Lifetime June 21.