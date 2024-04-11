“Dark Matter” plunges Joel Edgerton into his own “Sliding Doors” scenario — in the most unsettling way possible.

In the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series, professor and physicist Jason Dessen (Edgerton) is confronted by the unthinkable when he is abducted while walking home in Chicago. By the time he wakes up, he returns to a life that’s not his own.

“A man of science, he’s married to the woman of his dreams and they have a good life, until, one night he doesn’t make it home,” Edgerton’s Jason says in the trailer. “When he regains consciousness, everything has changed.”

“I don’t know, it sounds like he’s crazy,” a man responds to Jason’s tale, prompting Jason to defend his own story, saying “I’m not crazy.”

Instead of returning home to the wife he married (Jennifer Connelly), Jason is greeted by a new woman (Alice Braga) in his home, who claims to be married to him. On top of that, when he swings by his local bar, the bartender fails to recognize him.

As Jason pieces together the events unfolding before him, he comes to the stunning realization that his unprecedented scientific discoveries might be responsible for his current predicament. “You built the box, behind every door in there is a version of your life that you could have lived,” Jason colleague tells him.

“A different Jason stole me from my world,” Jason says. “What if the person that abducted me … is me?”

The thriller series, which is based on Blake Crouch’s novel by bestselling author Blake Crouch, premieres Wednesday, May 8 on Apple TV+.

Crouch created the series and serves as executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside EPs Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Edgerton also serves as executive producer for “Dark Matter,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.