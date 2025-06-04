John Candy Documentary ‘I Like Me’ to Open 2025 Toronto Film Festival

The documentary “John Candy: I Like Me” will be the opening-night film at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Wednesday. Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, the Amazon MGM film will have its world premiere on the opening night of the festival, Thursday, Sept. 2 in Roy Thomson Hall, before a fall release on Prime Video.

While three documentaries have opened the festival in the last 15 years, they have all been music docs: “From the Sky Down,” about U2; “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band”; and Spike Lee’s David Byrne concert film, “American Utopia.” Candy was a beloved Canadian comedian and actor who got his start in Toronto’s Second City before finding fame and success with films like “Stripes,” “Splash” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” He died of a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43.

“Comedy fans all over the world grew up on John Candy’s humor,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. “We love that John’s global career started in Toronto, and we can’t wait to share ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ with everyone at this year’s Opening Night Gala premiere. Colin Hanks has made a hugely entertaining film packed with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but like John, this movie is all heart.”

Colin Hanks has directed documentaries about Tower Records and the Eagles of Death Metal while continuing his acting career. His father, Tom Hanks, acted with Candy in “Splash” and “Volunteers.”

In recent years, opening night films in Toronto have included Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron,” Rian Johnson’s “Looper,” Jean-Marc Vallee’s “Demolition,” Antoine Fuqua’s “The Magnificent Seven,” David Mackenzie’s “Outlaw King,” Stephen Chbosky’s “Dear Evan Hansen” and last year’s opener, David Gordon Green’s “Nutcrackers.”

This year’s TIFF will be the festival’s 50th edition and will run from Sept. 4-14. Additional programming will be announced in the coming months.