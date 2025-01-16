John Cena Goes for a Ride With Logan Paul, Jelly Roll, The Miz and Travis Barker in ‘What Drives You’ Trailer

John Cena is hitting the road with Logan Paul, Jelly Roll, Travis Barker and his former WWE rival Mike “The Miz” Mizanin in his first-ever talk series for Roku.

“What Drives You?,” which premieres Jan. 21, will see the actor and professional wrestler spend time with some of the most successful celebrities on the planet and talk about what drives them — both on the road and in their hearts.

The series will kick off with a road trip in Puerto Rico in Paul’s Ford Bronco, in which the pair will talk about career highs and lows and end up at his gym, where his brother Jake Paul is training for a fight.

The second episode will see Cena visit Jelly Roll in Nashville, where he will learn about the country singer’s life, from being a convict to his meteoric rise to stardom, as they drive around in his RAM 1500 Laramie.

The third episode will see drummer Barker show off his 1987 Buick GNX and collaborate with Cena on an original song in his studio after a drive in Barker’s Mercedes Benz G-Wagon 4X42.

The fourth episode will see Cena head to Los Angeles, where his former WWE rival The Miz will talk about how he went from a cast member on “The Real World” to a WWE superstar while hitting the road in his Tesla Model X Plaid.

“What Drives You” is produced by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures and executive produced by Cena, David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock and Dan Baime. Sean Boyle oversees the series on behalf of Roku Originals.

Check out the trailer in the video above.