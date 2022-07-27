Netflix has partnered with Curious Films for feature length John McAfee documentary called “Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee,” which will deliver exclusive never-before-seen footage of the eccentric software pioneer as he goes on the run following the murder of his neighbor. And you can watch the first trailer for the documentary right now in the player above.

McAfee invented one of the most successful and frustrating pieces of software in computer history: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, he was worth $100 million. But when his neighbor was murdered, he cashed in his fortune and went on the run — and invited a film crew with him. Claiming he was fleeing for his life, McAfee absconded to the jungles of Belize with weapons, drugs and alcohol to create a new life for himself.

“’Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee’ is a story that’s been over 10 years in the making, it’s a stranger-than-fiction story like no other, about a powerful man who lived his real life like it was a high-octane Hollywood movie — and the consequences this has for those closest to him. We are incredibly proud to be telling this extraordinary tale for the first time for Netflix,” said Curious Films co-founder Dov Freedman.

With access to exclusive footage as McAfee traverses international borders, producers bill “Running With The Devil” as the “definitive story” of a “larger-than-life” character who ran for U.S. President (in 2016 and again in 2020), escaped from jail, and claimed to have hacked the world.

“I’ve not found a human being who did not have a secret,” McAfee is heard saying in a voiceover in the documentary’s trailer.

McAfee was arrested in Spain in 2020 for U.S. tax evasion. In 2021, he was found dead in his prison cell at age 75. A 2016 documentary, “Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee,” previously explored his story, though he did not participate in the film.

Charlie Russell directs “Running With The Devil,” which is executive produced by Freedman.

Netflix’s documentary is set to premiere August 24.