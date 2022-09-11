Country singer John Michael Montgomery is “doing well” after his bus crashed in a “serious accident” while en route to a North Carolina concert Friday.

“Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina,” Montgomery wrote in a Facebook post Saturday. “Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries.”

The “Life’s a Dance” singer also noted that he’s “doing well… despite some cuts and broken ribs,” and will be taking “some time over the next couple of weeks to heal” while assuring fans that he will “be back on the road soon.”

A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states that Montgomery’s 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus was traveling south of Jellico when the bus “veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned.”

According to The Tennessean, Kentucky natives William Salyer and Marc Wood were also among those who suffered injuries from the crash.

While it’s unclear how long the singer’s recovery will take, the Sept. 17 concert in New Braunfels, Texas has been canceled and the country singer’s next scheduled concert date is Sept. 24 in Shipshewana, Indiana.

The Danville, Tennessee native has made a name for himself with popular country songs including “Rope the Moon,” “If You’ve Got Love,” “No Man’s Land,” “Cowboy Love,” “As Long as I Live,” “Friends” and “How Was I to Know.”

“I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation,” Montgomery concluded. “Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”