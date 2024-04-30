‘John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA’ Sets David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and More Live Guests

John Mulaney’s upcoming six-episode live series has locked in at least some of its guests. David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and Sarah Silverman are four of the biggest names attached to the comedian’s “Everybody’s in LA” Netflix special event, the streamer announced Tuesday.

And they’re not alone. Nate Bargatze, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Mae Martin, Earthquake, Patton Oswalt, Stavros Halkias, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, Luenell, Hannah Gadsby, Cedric The Entertainer, Bill Hader and Cassandra Peterson will also be part of the Netflix Is a Joke special.

On the music side of things, Weezer, Flea, Los Lobos, Ray J, Warren G, Joyce Manor, St. Vincent and Beck will be joining Mulaney. Other less expected guests include seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, Citizens for LA wildlife representative Tony Tucci, hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor, author and prosecutor Marcia Clark, filmmaker John Carpenter, helicopter journalist Zoey Tur and Dr. Emily Lindsey of the La Brea Tar Pits.

Additionally, fans can expect to see more guests… “but we are tired of listing them. We have given you enough information already,” Netflix noted in its press release.

Set to be filmed during the annual Netflix Is a Joke festival, “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA” is a special run of six live episodes that will debut on Netflix on May 3, with subsequent episodes streaming nightly from May 6-10. All new episodes will debut at 7 p.m. PT.

Hosted by Mulaney with Richard Kind as the announcer, the series will follow the comedian as he explores Los Angeles during his week filled with very funny people. Because of the nature of the series, it’s difficult to describe exactly what this live variety show will look like.

In addition to hosting the series, Mulaney serves as its co-showrunner and executive producer through his Multiple Camera Productions. Ashley Edens also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dave Ferguson as head writer. 

Mulaney is also set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

