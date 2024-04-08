“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA” is moving from the Netflix Is a Joke Festival to Netflix proper. The special six-episode live series will debut on the streamer over the course of six nights.

Described as a “comically unconventional show,” “John Mulaney Presents” will feature special guests and field pieces shot in Los Angeles. It follows the comedian and his celebrity friends exploring the California city. The first episode will be available to watch on the streaming giant on May 3. Additional episodes will stream nightly on Netflix from May 6 to 10 at 7 p.m. PT.

A teaser for the event shows John Mulaney and several Los Angeles locals explaining the premise of the special. Though Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and David Letterman are mentioned as possibly being part of the series, no one has been officially confirmed to participate. Watch the trailer above.

Mulaney will serve as host, co-showrunner and executive producer of the series through his Multiple Camera Productions. This continues Mulaney’s relationship with Netflix. So far, the comedian has debuted three standup specials with the streamer — 2023’s “John Mulaney: Baby J,” 2015’s “The Comeback Kid” and 2018’s “Kid Gorgeous” — as well as the variety show “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.” Mulaney will also perform at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the festival.

Ashley Edens serves as co-showrunner and executive producer, and Dave Ferguson serves as the head writer.

Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Festival will take place from May 2 to 12 and will feature over 300 stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches and more. The sprawling festival will take place over more than 35 of LA’s most beloved landmarks, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek and The Dolby as well as historic comedy venues such as The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

Headliners for this year include Ali Wong, Bill Burr, Cedric the Entertainer, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Daniel Tosh, David Letterman, Hannah Gadsby, Iliza Shlesinger, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Leslie Jones, Maya Rudolph, Mike Birbiglia, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah and Wanda Sykes.