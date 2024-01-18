Johnny Depp Credits Al Pacino for Return to Directing as ‘Modi’ First-Look Photos Released

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of ‘Modi’ has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star says

Johnny Deep Modi Al Pacino
Photo credit: Leo Pinter

Johnny Depp has credited Al Pacino for his return to directing in releasing the first-look images at the film “Modi,” which just wrapped production.

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of MODI has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp said in a statement to TheWrap. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity. To Al, who requested that I make this film—how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project. MODI is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

After enduring a contentious legal battle against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is making his directorial return with “Modi,” his first time stepping behind the camera in 25 years since directing 1997’s “The Brave.”

Johnny Depp
Photo credit: Leo Pinter
Photo credit: Sam Sarkar

“Modi” was shot mostly in Budapest, with Al Pacino’s scenes filmed in the U.S. While not a leading role, Pacino is featured as French art collector, Maurice Gangnat in the film.

“Modi” is an independent film which follows the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in a 48-hour whirlwhind, capturing a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War1. On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.

The film stars Pacino, Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Luisa Ranieri and Sally Phillips.

“Modi” is produced by Depp’s European production company, IN.2 alongside producer Barry Navidi.

