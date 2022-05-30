Johnny Depp Performs with Jeff Beck in England After Defamation Case Goes to Jury

Days after Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard (and her counterclaim) went to the jury in Fairfax, Virginia the actor made an appearance on stage with Jeff Beck in England.

Depp joined Beck at his Sheffield concert Sunday night, where the duo performed their 2020 reimagining of the John Lennon classic “Isolation,” which fans captured and shared on Twitter and YouTube.

The pair also covered “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye and “Little Wing” by the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

According to The Telegraph, Depp is expected to appear onstage with Beck when he performs at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 30 and May 31.

The Depp-Heard trial wrapped with closing arguments on Friday, May 27 before heading to the jury for deliberations.

Depp, 58, initially sued his ex-wife for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed she penned in The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse survivor. Depp was not mentioned by name in the column. Heard subsequently filed a counter-suit, also for defamation, for $100 million.