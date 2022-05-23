Johnny Depp Expected Back on the Stand Today as Witness for Amber Heard’s Defense

Johnny Depp was expected to the stand Monday in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, this time as a witness called by Heard’s defense team.

Both Depp and Heard have testified that they suffered abuse during their relationship. Last month Depp testified that Heard’s domestic abuse allegations against him were “heinous” and “not based in any species of truth.”

Depp was third on the list of potential witnesses for Monday’s proceedings. Last week saw a flurry of the former couple’s acquaintances testify, mostly via videotaped deposition that went by relatively quickly, so Depp’s appearance Monday seemed a good bet.

Heard previously told the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom that she suffered cuts on her arm and feet from broken glass, and a bruised jaw from getting “clocked” by Depp after a violent fight in Australia. She also testified that she was bleeding from her vagina after she claimed Depp assaulted her with a liquor bottle. On cross-examination Heard admitted there were no pictures or medical records of her alleged injuries because she didn’t want anyone to know what happened.

Meanwhile Heard’s sister, Whitney Enriquez, took the stand on May 18 and said she saw Depp strike Heard in the face during an argument in March 2015. Enriquez is the only person to testify in the weeks-long trial to say they witnessed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor hit Heard. Depp has testified that he never struck his ex-wife.

He also claimed Heard would “verbally decimate me or send me into a tailspin or depression,” and allegedly attack him by slapping, shoving, throwing remotes at his head and throwing wine in his face. The “Pirates” star said, “In her frustration and rage and anger she would strike out.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million claiming she libeled him in a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post, costing him a lucrative role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Although Heard didn’t name him in the article, the “Aquaman” actress described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard has counter-sued for $100 million.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 but split in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order and accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.