Calling all divorcees!

USA Network will debut a new divorcee dating competition series titled “The Big D,” which will follow recent divorcees on the lookout for love in paradise. The twist? Their exes are along for the ride.

Hosted by recent divorcees JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, the reality series premieres June 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The network also announced a new social experiment reality series from Studio Lambert, who produced reality competition series “The Traitors,” “The Circle” and “Undercover Boss.” That project, which is currently untitled, is billed as “a new immersive experiment that reflects modern social dynamics in a 2.0 house reality series,” per the official logline.

Hailing from Lighthearted Entertainment, “The Big D” is executive produced by Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Kevin Lee. The currently untitled social experiment is produced by Studio Lambert while Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serve as executive producers.

“The Big D” will make its debut following the upcoming season premiere of “Temptation Island” on June 14. Other returning USA Network series include “Chucky,” the Don Mancini-produced drama that simulcasts on SYFY, as well as the sophomore installment of “Barmageddon,” which is set to feature Carson Daly, Blake Shelton and Nikki Garcia.

After being a contestant on the 20th season of “The Bachelor,” “The Big D” host JoJo Fletcher was the leading lady for “The Bachelorette” Season 12, where she ultimately found her leading man in former pro-quarterback Jordan Rodgers. After getting married in May 2022, the couple recently discussed “building a family together.”

“I loved our life together before as an engaged couple,” Fletcher told Ok! in a December 2022 interview, adding that their marriage has grounded “deeper feeling of connection” between herself and Rodgers. “But there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special.”