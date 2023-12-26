Director Todd Phillips released two new images from his upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux,” including a look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the anticipated sequel.

The first image shows a morose and makeup-free Joaquin Phoenix trapped in a jail cell, presumably at Arkham Asylum. The second showcases Lady Gaga staring at Phoenix in his full Joker attire. Because she’s makeup-free and dressed in relatively normal clothes in the photo, it’s likely that Lady Gaga is portraying Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the scene rather than Harley Quinn, the criminal she will eventually become.

“Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year,” Phillips posted on his Instagram before adding, “Oct. 2024.” The DC Comics movie is currently scheduled to premiere on Oct. 4 of next year.

See the images below.

Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) in “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) in “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” Phillips’ sequel has been described as a musical thriller. Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, an impoverished former party clown who eventually becomes Batman’s arch nemesis in Gotham. This time around, Phillips will depict Arthur’s budding relationship with Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist who’s assigned to treat him. As her treatment turns to obsession, the two will enter into a toxic romance that will forever change both them and Gotham.

In addition to Phoenix and Lady Gaga, “Joker: Folie à Deux” will see the return of Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, a single mother who’s Arthur’s former neighbor. Additionally, Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Catherine Keener (“Get Out”), Jacob Lofland (“Mud”) and Harry Lawtey (“Industry”) have been cast in the sequel in undisclosed roles.

As well as serving as the film’s director, Phillips cowrote the screenplay for the sequel alongside Scott Silver (“Joker”). The movie is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios alongside Village Roadshow Pictures, Bron Creative and Joint Effort.

Released in 2019, the psychological thriller “Joker” raised the bar for superhero movies. The film became the first R-rated movie to make over $1 billion and was met with widespread critical acclaim as well as awards recognition. At the 92nd Academy Awards, “Joker” was nominated for 11 Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture. Ultimately, Phoenix took home the Oscar for Best Actor, and Hildur Guðnadóttir took home the statue for Best Original Score.