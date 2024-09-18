‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Dances Onto List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is No. 1 for the third week in a row, seeing an impressive increase in mentions in its second weekend in theaters. “NFL Football” surpasses “Deadpool & Wolverine,” moving into the No. 2 position during week one of the NFL season, while “Deadpool & Wolverine” dips one spot to No.