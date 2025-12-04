Jon M. Chu Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount

“Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu has signed a three-year first-look producing deal with Paramount, TheWrap has learned.

Chu previously had a deal at Warner Bros. Discovery. He is currently co-directing a feature film adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s “Oh the Places You’ll Go” for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and is in development on the “Crazy Rich Asians” stage production with Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

The new pact will see Chu and his Electric Somewhere banner produce both films and television for Paramount, where he’ll work closely with Paramount Pictures Co-Chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Motion Picture Group President Don Granger and Paramount Television Studios President Matt Thunell. Per the studio, the deal will go into effect on Jan. 2, 2026.

The speed with which Ellison is moving underscores his goal to resuscitate Paramount’s standing as a major player in Hollywood, something he’s trying to supercharge with his bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. He’s already talked about his ultimate goal of producing 20 films a year, and earlier this month moved up the timetable to get to 15 films by next year, which would bring it closer in line with the other legacy studios.

The deal between Paramount and Chu is the latest made by the former under new owners Skydance Media, who also signed Will Smith, the Duffer Brothers and James Mangold to deals. Prior to the merger, the studio struck first-look deals with “Babylon” director Damien Chazelle and “Smile” director Parker Finn.

Universal’s “Wicked: For Good,” directed by Chu, earned $93 million in its second weekend over the 5 day Thanksgiving holiday. To date, the “Wicked” follow-up film has brought in nearly $400 million worldwide.

Chu is repped by Artists First, UTA, Allison Binder, Esq of GGSSC and ID.