Jonathan Majors’ Attorney Condemns DA’s Push for Trial as ‘Serious Injustice’ After Accuser’s Arrest

Jonathan Majors’ attorney released a statement on Thursday decrying the New York District Attorney’s office’s decision to move forward with a trial against the actor on harassment and assault charges while choosing not to press charges against Majors’ accuser despite being arrested by police.
On Wednesday, Majors’ ex-girlfriend and accuser Grace Jabbari turned herself in to an NYPD precinct in Manhattan, where she was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief in connection to the domestic altercation between her and Majors on March 25. Prior to doing so, the New York DA’s office wrote in legal papers that charges would not be pressed against Jabbari, whose attorney told reporters Wednesday that prosecutors determined in a review of the incident that she was not the aggressor.
That decision was criticized by Majors’ attorney Dustin Pusch, who called into question the prosecutors’ rationale and impartiality.
“Instead of acting on the findings from law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office unilaterally and without explanation has decided not to prosecute Ms. Jabbari for her misdeeds and the documented injuries she caused Mr. Majors,” Pusch wrote on Thursday.
“While Mr. Majors is thankful that the NYPD corroborated his account, it is a serious injustice that the District Attorney continues to move forward with its case against him. These recent revelations raise grave questions about the impartiality and transparency of the prosecutors’ discretion, due process, and equal protection under the law,” the statement continued.
Majors faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in a trial scheduled to begin on Nov. 29. He is accused of twisting Jabbari’s arm, hitting her head and shoving her into a vehicle. Majors has denied the charges through his attorneys, who have argued that Jabbari was the one who assaulted him.
