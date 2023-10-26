Jonathan Majors’ Attorney Condemns DA’s Push for Trial as ‘Serious Injustice’ After Accuser’s Arrest

Jonathan Majors’ attorney released a statement on Thursday decrying the New York District Attorney’s office’s decision to move forward with a trial against the actor on harassment and assault charges while choosing not to press charges against Majors’ accuser despite being arrested by police.

On Wednesday, Majors’ ex-girlfriend and accuser Grace Jabbari turned herself in to an NYPD precinct in Manhattan, where she was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief in connection to the domestic altercation between her and Majors on March 25. Prior to doing so, the New York DA’s office wrote in legal papers that charges would not be pressed against Jabbari, whose attorney told reporters Wednesday that prosecutors determined in a review of the incident that she was not the aggressor.

That decision was criticized by Majors’ attorney Dustin Pusch, who called into question the prosecutors’ rationale and impartiality.