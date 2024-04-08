Jonathan Majors Sentenced to One-Year Domestic Violence Program, Avoids Jail Time for Assault Conviction

Jonathan Majors was sentenced Monday to participate in a one-year domestic violence program, avoiding jail time for his conviction late last year on charges of reckless assault and harassment.

Though his conviction and sentencing took place in New York, the rehab program will be administered in Los Angeles, where Majors lives. He was also ordered to continue therapy sessions and update the court on his progress.

Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, who testified during the two-week trial in December, was present at Monday’s sentencing. Majors had faced up to a year in jail for the

“He will do this again,” Jabbari said in her victim’s impact statement. “He will hurt another woman. … I had a career, and a life, and a body, all of which he’s damaged. I will not rest until he’s not a danger. He refuses to acknowledge guilt and take responsibility.”

Majors arrived Monday with Meagan Good, his current girlfriend, who showed up to court with him daily during the Manhattan trial. He was also joined by several family members and supporters.

Judge Michael Gaffey said Majors’ lack of a criminal history was a factor in his decision not to impose any jail time. Majors did not react as the verdict was read and did not give an immediate statement.

The New York City jury heard nearly two weeks of testimony, including an emotional three days for Jabbari, who was in a “serious” relationship with Majors the night she saw a text message on his phone from another woman. Jabbari testified that after she grabbed the phone, Majors broke her finger, twisted her arm and struck her in the head while wresting it back in the backseat of a hired Cadillac Escalade in 2023.

Majors was arrested last March, but denied that he assaulted Jabbari. He did not testify at trial, but his defense team has repeatedly alleged that Jabbari, not Majors, was the aggressor in the vehicle that night.

The judge issued a permanent restraining order that prevents Majors from attempting any contact with Jabbari. A violation of that order – or any of the terms of Majors’ sentence – would land him in jail for up to a year.