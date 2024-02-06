Jonathan Majors’ Sentencing Delayed in New York Domestic Violence Case

Jonathan Majors’ sentencing in a New York domestic violence case was postponed early Tuesday. According to reports, the new date for the sentencing hearing will be April 8.

A jury found the “Loki” actor guilty in December of one count of assault and one count of harassment following a March 25 altercation with Grace Jabbari, a 30-year-old British woman with whom he was involved in a relationship. He was acquitted of two other counts in a split verdict.

A new date for the sentencing has not been set, according to WPIX New York. As a first-time offender, he faces up to a year behind bars for the misdemeanor.

The sentencing schedule was changed after lead defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry filed several motions, Deadline reported. The nature of the motions was not clear, but the report said that Majors now plans to appear before the court virtually Tuesday afternoon.

He was initially expected to appear in person for his sentencing.

The trial included testimony from Jabbari about Majors’ volatile behavior leading up to the March 25 incident, which took place after Jabbari, saw a text message on his phone from another woman which read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” The two ended the relationship that night with a fight that took place inside and outside of a chauffered Cadillac Escalade in New York’s Chinatown.

The actor, also known for his turn in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” was dropped by Marvel Studios immediately after the verdict, and will no longer portray Kang the Conqueror. Searchlight also dropped his Sundance film “Magazine Dreams” in the aftermath of the verdict, and he was canned by Lionsgate, where he was slated to star in a biopic about Dennis Rodman.

Majors continues to deny his guilt.

In an interview Jan. 8 with ABC News, Majors said that he was “absolutely shocked and afraid” when he heard his guilty verdict and maintained that he did not harm Jabbari, denying that he caused the injuries that were demonstrated in court and even questioned the videos used by the prosecution.