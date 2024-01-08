Jonathan Majors Was ‘Absolutely Shocked and Afraid’ When Found Guilty of Domestic Assault

Marvel star Jonathan Majors said that he was “absolutely shocked and afraid” when he first heard his guilty verdict a month ago, in an exclusive sit-down interview with ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis.

“The verdict comes out and I’m like, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence?’ How is that possible?” Majors said.

Majors continued to deny harming his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. When asked how the injuries came about if he did not cause them, Majors said, “I wish that I knew. That would give me clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”

In March of 2023, Majors placed a 911 call after finding his girlfriend at the time unresponsive. He was later arrested on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment due to a domestic dispute he had with Jabbari.

The trial began in late November of 2023 with Majors pleading not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. On December 18, Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a charge of harassment as a violation but was acquitted on another charge of assault and a charge of aggravated harassment. The actor’s sentencing is set to take place on Feb. 6.

During the interview, Majors also addressed the two videos of him that were released over the course of the trial. The first contains audio of Majors yelling at his girlfriend and comparing himself to Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama. He also demanded that Jabbari act more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be — these great men, Martin, President Obama — and trying to give a reference point to that,” Majors said in the ABC interview. “One of the things I also say is that I need her, in that case Grace, to make the same sacrifices that I am making.”

The actor also addressed the CCTV footage of the alleged assault. Then video shows the two running down several blocks in New York.

“If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” Majors said.

Brittany Henderson, an attorney for Grace Jabbari, responded to Majors’ claims in a statement, saying, “It is not at all surprising that Mr. Majors continues to take no accountability for his actions.” Henderson also said that the timing of Majors’ new statements demonstrates “a clear lack of remorse.”