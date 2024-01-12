Jonathan Majors will no longer be playing Dennis Rodman in an upcoming feature film.

The project was originally set up at Lionsgate, which has released the film back to its producers, the team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The film, tentatively titled “48 Hours in Vegas,” would have followed Rodman’s whirlwind trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals, when the Chicago Bulls squared off against the Utah Jazz. Rodman was a flamboyant, oversized character known for his exaggerated look and fierce rebounding skills, playing alongside legends like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Majors was previously dropped from his contract with Marvel Studios, which would have seen him play “big bad” Kang for the next few MCU movies.

Lord and Miller, whose credits include everything from this year’s sure-to-be-Oscar-nominated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to “The Lego Movie” and “Cocaine Bear,” can now shop the project around to other studios. They have a longstanding history with both Sony (which made their “21 Jump Street” movies, as well as their animated “Spider-Verse” films) and Universal (home to productions like “Strays”).

Of course, this follows the fact that a jury found last month that Majors was guilty of assault and harassment, stemming from a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was convicted of a single count of reckless assault in the third degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation.

He has maintained his innocence the entire time and recently gave an interview to ABC News in which he went into more detail about why he shouldn’t be blamed and how he will attempt to move forward.

What was supposed to be the awards-contending film “Magazine Dreams” has been shelved amid his ongoing troubles. Majors previously appeared in Marvel projects “Loki” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” as well as a prominent role in “Creed III.”

