Jonathan Majors to Star in ‘Da Understudy’ for Westbrook and Amazon

“Creed 3” star Jonathan Majors is set to star in and produce “Da Understudy” from Westbrook Studios, which is in development at Amazon Studios.

Spike Lee is in early talks to direct, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Majors will produce the feature under his Tall Street Productions umbrella. Amazon Studios landed the script on spec in a competitive situation.

Tom Hanada (“Motherland;” “Under the Bridge”), Zach Strauss (“SMILF”), and Tyler Cole wrote the screenplay, which is based on an original story by Cole and was developed in-house by Westbrook.

“Da Understudy” tells the story of life imitating art when the understudy of a Broadway production finds a role he’s willing to kill for.

The news comes on the heels of “Creed 3’s” massive, record-breaking weekend as the biggest opening for a sports film in history and the biggest opening weekend ever for any of the films in the legendary “Rocky” and “Creed” franchise.

In addition to Majors, Will Smith, Westbrook Studios Co-President & Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone, and Mike Soccio will produce the film, with Spike Lee and Tyler Cole serving as executive producers. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

2023 proves to be Majors’ year with the actor coming off back-to-back #1 box office movies with his starring role as Adonis Creed’s ring nemesis, Damian Anderson, in MGM’s “Creed 3,” which debuted to rave reviews and earned $58.465 million and $100.4 million at the domestic and global box offices, respectively.

Majors can also currently be seen on the big screen making his debut as MCU’s Big Bad – Kang The Conqueror – in Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.” Earlier this year, Majors took the 2023 Sundance Film Festival by storm with his tour de force performance in “Magazine Dreams,” in which he stars and serves as an executive producer via Tall Street Productions.

In 2022, Majors starred as U.S. Navy fighter pilot, Jesse Brown in Black Label Media’s war epic “Devotion.” The actor received rave reviews following the film’s world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival and received an NAACP Image Award nomination for his performance. In the pipeline, Majors will next head into production on “The Man in My Basement,” the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will star as Charles Blakely and executive produce via Tall Street Productions. Majors is also set to star as Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s “48 Hours in Vegas” and will serve as a producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions umbrella.

Previously, Majors marked his Marvel franchise debut in the final episode of Loki as He Who Remains. Majors also starred in Netflix’s revenge “Western, The Harder They Fall.” In 2020, Majors gave a standout performance as the star of HBO’s digital record-breaking hit series and multiple award nominated “Lovecraft Country.” Majors went on to earn both Emmy and Critics’ Choice nominations for his role as Atticus Freeman. Preceding this, Majors received critical acclaim for his performance in “The Last Black Man” In San Francisco, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Upcoming Westbrook Studios film projects include “Bad Boys 4,” the latest in the global blockbuster franchise, the next chapter of “I am Legend” starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan and written by Akiva Goldsman, action-comedy “Regulators” starring Nicky Jam, “Redd Zone” starring Jada Pinkett Smith, hip-hop musical feature “Summertime” based on Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s hit song, “Clean Air,” a joint project from Westbrook, NASCAR and The Chainsmokers, and live-action musical fantasy film, “The Soul Superhero.”

Majors is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, Jackoway Austen, and The Lede Company. Hanada is represented by Paradigm, Navigation, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

