Jordan Chiles said the decision to strip her of her bronze Olympics medal feels “unjust,” but added that she believes those with authority over the matter with make things right in the end.

“I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey,” Chiles said in an Instagram post on Thursday. Her response comes two days after USA Gymnastics announced that its appeal to the decision calling for Chiles to return her medal won in the floor competition on Aug. 5 failed — despite providing video evidence showing that their initial appeal had been submitted on time, following the bronze medal being revoked over a belief that it hadn’t been.

Chiles went on to say that what made the ordeal even worse was the racially charged “attacks” she received from people online. However, she noted that she will take on the setback with hopes of securing justice.

“I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing,” Chiles continued.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) denied USA Gymnastics’ appeal to reinstate Chiles’ medal on Monday, noting that “their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered when conclusive new evidence is presented,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring placement, and medal award for Jordan,” the organization said.

Chiles said she was overjoyed by the amount of support she’s received following the decision, but admitted that it was a “devastating” experience.

“I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I’m also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” Chiles said. “While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.”

As she concluded her message, Chiles said that she won’t hold back on standing firm in her values as an athlete when it comes to sportsmanship.

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness,” Chiles said. “I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country. Finding joy again has been a culture shift and I love seeing others embrace it. I feel like I have given everyone permission to be authentic to who they are.”

While she lost her individual bronze medal, she is still a gold medalist — the U.S. women’s gymastics team won gold this year.

Read Chiles’ full statement below:

“I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I’m also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time. While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.

“I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness. I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country. Finding joy again has been a culture shift and I love seeing others embrace it. I feel like I have given everyone permission to be authentic to who they are.

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”