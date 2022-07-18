Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Delights (and Confuses) in Overwhelmingly Positive First Reactions

Jordan Peele’s sci-fi-thriller film “Nope” had its world premiere tonight and the first reactions are in. Did people like it? As if you even needed to ask. Obviously everyone is saying yes to “Nope.”

“Nope” stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings and residents of a Black-owned ranch in inland California, who try to capitalize on the chilling, extraterrestrial activity they witness. Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea and Barbie Ferreira also appear in the film, from Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures film.

Reactions are of course overwhelmingly positive, as people who saw it are raving about its tone, nods to the 70s’ blockbuster era, and even celebrating the fact that it might even be weird to the point of confusion.

For instance, CNN entertainment reporter Frank Pallotta called it “A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles,” and celebrated Peele as the heir to John Carpenter.

Fandango’s Erik Davis said “Nope” is “frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen, adding that it’s “wholly unique & VERY entertaining.”

“Nope is nothing like what you’d expect. An entertaining head-scratcher, equal parts confusing and terrifying and, like most of the films by @JordanPeele, offers layers you likely won’t peel back in one sitting,” comedian Chris Killian said.

“I felt challenged by Nope and I’m hungry to see where the hell he wants to take audiences next,” journalist Simon Thompson said.

Critic Shannon McGrew called it “otherworldly yet indescribable” and “an experience that won’t be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor.”

And more than we’ll count here are telling people to check their expectations at the door and not go in expecting something tonally similar to Peele’s previous films “Get Out” and “Us.”

And of course, genius Troll Ben Mekler did one of his usual attempts to trick websites with an obviously fake reaction, and in the process provided the logline for a movie I would absolutely watch:

Hearing from friends who just walked out of the premiere that NOPE is actually an acronym for “Nude Oliver Platt Eating” Already hearing awards buzz for Platt and Palmer… — ben mekler (@benmekler) July 19, 2022

See those reactions and below:

The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022

I can talk about #NopeMovie ? It not only exceeds what it means to be an original “scifi” spectacle but does so whilst being funny, smart, & disturbing in the most unique way. As a filmmaker its so inspiring to see what @JordanPeele @nopemovie have done, go see it this weekend!! pic.twitter.com/KpWBxDvmyl — Manny Liotta (@MADMANN14) July 19, 2022

Y’all, #Nope is a lot to process! I keep wanting it to be in the same realm as #US but NOPE, it’s not! So let me answer a few pressing questions while y’all wait for my thoughts. Do you HAVE to see the #NopeMovie? YUP! Will you GET the @nopemovie? NOPE! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤣 But get ready anyway! pic.twitter.com/61ZmOzoo0A — Third Sister’s Stan Account (@shayewyllie) July 19, 2022

With #Nope, Jordan Peele continues his brilliant run crafting detailed, layered, and fascinating horror films, and it's a blast. It's a summer spectacle about spectacle, and while there are many flavors mixed in, it's particularly an excellent tribute to Jaws. Peele is 3-for-3. pic.twitter.com/aFKg2uTZ5v — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) July 19, 2022

I really loved NOPE. Beyond the symbolism (there’s a good amount of that), I think it really works as a fun alien movie in the spirit of TREMORS (a movie, as I found out, Jordan Peele loves). It feels like a summer alien movie throwback. Great fun. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022

What I love most about #Nope is the storytelling. It’s Peele’s biggest film yet (the sound is incredible), but the story is clever & always evolving. The characters are so well written. You’re invested from the moment it starts & you’ll want to talk about it long after it’s over pic.twitter.com/qS9KLEfKfv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles.



Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is Jordan Peele is showing audiences another part of who is as a creative and an artist. I won't deny he's taking a big swing with this but it is a bold swing worth taking. I felt challenged by Nope and I'm hungry to see where the hell he wants to take audiences next. pic.twitter.com/9kX2AcgaOL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022