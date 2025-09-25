Josh Brolin to Topline ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt Boss Wade Eastwood’s Directorial Debut ‘Mister’

Josh Brolin is set to topline “Mister,” the directorial debut of legendary second unit director and stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood. The project hails from Bright White Light and Thunder Road, with principal photography set to begin in early 2026 in Spain.

According to the official synopsis, the film “follows a man who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past — including everyone from his exes to his best friend. To get out, he teams up with his estranged daughter who has also ended up in the family business, but they will need to repair their relationship in order to survive.”

Eastwood has a truly staggering career, serving as stunt coordinator on “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and the subsequent installments in the franchise “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” in addition to projects like “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Interstellar” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.” He was also second unit director on Ron Howard’s “Inferno,” “Men in Black: International” and “The Mummy,” along with the latter three “Mission: Impossible” films and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Brolin is coming off a very big year that includes Zach Cregger’s horror blockbuster “Weapons” and will continue, with roles in Edgar Wright’s upcoming Stephen King adaptation “The Running Man” and Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man,” the latest in the “Knives Out” franchise. Next year, he’ll appear in Ridley Scott’s “Dog Stars,” literary adaptation “Whalefall” and the third chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three.”

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce for Thunder Road alongside Brolin for Brolin Productions. Nicki Cortese, who also penned the script with Nick Inglis, will produce with Wayne Marc Godfrey for Bright White Light, who are also financing the film.

“Having the opportunity to collaborate with Josh is everything I could have hoped for,” Eastwood said in a Thursday statement. “His presence and gravitas define ‘Mister’ and bring the film to life in every way. What excites me most about this project is the depth of the characters and complexity of their relationships, which allows me to build action around story, without ever losing the intensity the genre demands.”

Executive producers include Chase Vergari, Ibrahim Mohammed, Eric Handler and Will Flynn. Black Bear represents international rights on the film, with CAA Media Finance handling the U.S. rights. Sophie Meyer and Alex Bigman will oversee for Bright White Light. Brolin is represented by CAA; Eastwood by UTA.