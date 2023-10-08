Josh Gad Says He Was ‘Shamed, Unfollowed and Threatened’ for Israel Attacks Sympathy

The “Frozen” actor wrote a series of posts Sunday about the experience

A man with short black curly hair and light-toned skin sits, wearing a gray jacket, on stage, with two women behind him. One has light-toned skin and the other has medium-toned skin.
Josh Gad (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Frozen” and “Book of Mormon” actor Josh Gad spoke out on Sunday about the pushback he received after expressing sympathy for those killed in Hamas attacks on Israel Saturday.

According to Gad, some people did more than just unfollow him. He also received threats and was “shamed.”

“There’s something I have to say because it’s really making [me] curious as to where we are as a society,” Gad began in a series of posts on Facebook/Instagram’s Twitter-esque Threads platform. “Yesterday, I and the world watched as a terrorist organization massacred 600 innocent humans and took children and families hostage. I posted a message of heartbreak and shock. I, who have always been critical of the Israeli government and its pattern of occupation and their attacks on innocent Gazans was personally attacked, shamed, unfollowed and threatened.”

The actor, who is Jewish, continued. “Instead of compassion and humanity, people are treating this as if it’s a football match with two teams when the points scored are dead human bodies,” Gad wrote. “Waving flags around as if they are team jerseys. Have we lost our f–king minds? Somewhere in a basement right now, tied up and terrified are little children who have never done anything to hurt a Palestinian. Somewhere on the streets of Gaza are innocent people who are being shelled, because terrorists decided it was best to destroy any opportunity for peace.

“And the response is to shame people like me for expressing grief and heartache, the same grief I share anytime an innocent Palestinian is displaced or killed? Is this where we are? I guess it is,” he said. “One of the many vile messages I will share with you that I received yesterday is: ‘My only regret is that they didn’t kill more Israelis.’ Not soldiers… civilians. People. This isn’t a war. It’s a massacre. It’s a bloodbath. And instead of communal despair, so many are treating this as if it’s politics or a rugby match.”

Gad concluded: “There are no winners here. We are all losers. Most importantly, every Israeli and Palestinian is now on the losing end. I am truly at a loss. I guess I’m the naive one.”

The actor’s father lived in Israel, while his mother was born to a family of Holocaust survivors in Germany.

In his initial post responding to the attacks on Saturday, Gad wrote, “I have no words. I am praying for my many family members in Israel. What a cowardly act. What we are witnessing in real time right now is unprecedented since the Yom Kippur war. My heart breaks for the families of those who have lost loved ones, and for the hostages who have been taken. What a horrific day.”

The aftermath of an attack in Israel with smoke billowing.
Read Next
Gal Gadot and Others in Hollywood Saddened by War in Israel: 'My Heart Is Aching'

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

4 responses to “Josh Gad Says He Was ‘Shamed, Unfollowed and Threatened’ for Israel Attacks Sympathy”

  1. Jeremy Avatar
    Jeremy

    Never apologize for supporting Israel.  Those who curse Israel will be cursed by God.  Those who support Israel will be supported by God

    Reply
  2. Mortified American Avatar
    Mortified American

    While I sympathize with Mr. Gad, his shock at the venality and cruelty of the response to his posts is incredibly naive. The U.S. is full of monsters who cheered as Trump promoted his massive pro-COVID genocide that left 1 million Americans dead, who celebrated his ripping of babies from the arms of would-be immigrants at the border, who applaud his every promise of violence against and execution of those who attempt to hold him accountable under the law. “Is this where we are?” You’re damn straight it is, Josh Gad. Where have you been for the past 8 years?

    Reply
    1. savvydude Avatar
      savvydude

      Seriously?  Trump listened to the media and congressional liberals and placed ALL of the COVID response in the hands of the ghouls at the NIH.  He has since apologized for that.  Ripping babies?  Under Biden babies have been drowning in the Rio Grand en masse and leftists everywhere are completely silent and accepting.  Plus, those “cages” Trump used to protect kids have been multiplied by 50 with the “border czar” Kamala Harris in charge.  And no group is more corrupt than the Biden crime family.  Gad is being attacked by liberals who won’t tolerate one iota of compassion for dead Israelis and now his eyes are opened.

      Reply
  3. Golan Avatar
    Golan

    People are garbage. I’m sorry Josh Gad had to find that out via responses to his post. At least he’s saying something about it, unlike Kylie Jenner, who just deleted her post, then ran and hid when the terrorist sympathizing garbage came for her. Everyone who victim shames, applauds anyone who starts violence, or pretends there’s a valid reason to murder and kidnap innocent people should burn in hell. I happen to not believe in hell, so unfortunately, they just keep procreating and making more garbage. And that’s why the world is in the state it’s in. Sigh.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.