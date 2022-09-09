Josh Groban, Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry Cast in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special at ABC

Josh Groban, Rita Moreno and Broadway star are joining the cast of the “Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary Special, Disney announced on Friday at the D23 Expo 2022.

Groban will star as the Beast, Moreno will narrate and Henry will play the villainous Gaston. They join previously announced singer/songwriter H.E.R. as Belle.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the two-hour special will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8-10 p.m. EST on ABC and stream on Disney+ the next day.

Jon M. Chu will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton is set to direct. Additional talent will be announced at a later date.



