Committee to Protect Journalists Investigating All Reports of Journalists Hurt or Killed in Israel-Hamas War

The nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists said Saturday it is investigating all reports of journalists that have been killed, injured, detained or are missing in the war between Israel and Hamas as the violent conflict continues. That includes at least 12 journalists who have been killed so far.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator said in a statement. “Journalists are making great sacrifices across the region covering this important conflict. Measures to ensure their safety must be taken by all parties to stop this deadly and heavy toll.”

Surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas last Saturday left over 1,000 dead, and Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently declared that the country is at war. This week, Israel told Palestinians living in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip to leave as they prepare to launch a ground assault.

Journalists from around the world have converged on the area to cover the conflict as it continues to unfold.

On Monday, CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward and her crew were forced to take cover during a live report from Southern Israel after a barrage of rockets exploded overhead. On Friday, Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah was killed when an Israeli shell detonated near a group of journalists covering the conflict in South Lebanon. Six others journalists were injured.

CPJ has a complete list of the journalists who have been killed, injured or are missing on their website, and advises journalists who have questions about their safety to contact them at emergencies@cpj.org.