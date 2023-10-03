Trump Slapped With First-Ever Gag Order After Targeting Fraud Trial Clerk on Social Media

Justice Arthur F. Engoron’s clerk was attacked by the former president on Truth Social in a post that has since been deleted

A New York judge implemented a limited gag order on Donald Trump on Tuesday after the former president targeted the judge’s law clerk in a social media post. 

Trump posted a picture of the clerk, Allison Greenfield, to his social media platform Truth Social. The photo included U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and the post mocked Greenfield as “Schumer’s girlfriend.” The post also included Trump’s call for the case against him to be dismissed. 

The post was taken down from Truth Social shortly after. 

Engoron warned that “Personal attacks on my members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them under any circumstances.” 

The judge announced his decision after multiple closed-door meetings with Trump and his attorneys. He also noted that violating the gag order would result in “serious sanctions,” against the former president. 

Although Engoron seemed to be specifically targeting Trump with the gag order, it applies to all parties involved in the legal proceedings.

The former president is facing four separate criminal cases as he campaigns for the White House in 2024. Trump has consistently posted about his legal challenges on Truth Social, leading U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to also consider a gag order in relation to the federal case accusing Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. 

