Julian Dennison to Star in ’80s New Zealand Coming-of-Age Drama ‘One Winter’

“Deadpool 2” star Julian Dennison is set to star in “One Winter,” a coming-of-age drama set in his native New Zealand during a period of racial unrest in the 1980s.

Dennison will lead a cast that also includes Minnie Driver, James Rolleston and Erana James and that is directed by Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett.

Blue Fox Entertainment is handling international sales and introducing the film in Cannes, which kicks off today.

“One Winter” is set in New Zealand in 1981, when the arrival of the South African rugby team sets off nationwide protests against apartheid and racism. Josh Waaka (Dennison), a 17-year-old of mixed race who has been a passive bystander all his life, is suddenly forced to stand up for himself, his whānau/family, and his future.

The film is based on a story by Middleditch, Keith Aberdein, and Sonia Whiteman, and Bennett and Whiteman adapted the screenplay. Troy Lum serves as executive producer, and the film is produced by Emma Slade, Sandra Kailahi, Angela Cudd, Angela Sullivan, and Alberto Marzan.

Principal photography will kick off this summer in New Zealand.

“’One Winter’ has everything I look for in a story – great characters, humor, poignancy and, ultimately, hope.” Bennett said. It is at once intimately personal and universal, and we strongly believe that audiences will form a connection to the film that transcends culture, country and era. I feel privileged to be a part of the project.”

“This film is the most personal and important project of my career so far,” Middleditch said. “Though set during a tumultuous time in 1981 New Zealand, its themes couldn’t be more relevant in the current world climate. I am really excited to draw on my many years of experience and collaborate with Hamish on this ambitious project, telling this important story with humor, empathy, and hope.”

Dennison most recently starred in “Godzilla Vs. Kong” and is also well known for his work in “Deadpool 2” and Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”

Dennison is represented by Jude Lane of Red Rocket Actors, Link Entertainment and Stride Management. Driver is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Untitled Entertainment. Rolleston is represented by The ProActors. James is represented by RGM Artists and Middleditch is represented by Paradigm.