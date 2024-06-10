Julianna Margulies Exits ‘The Morning Show’ Ahead of Season 4

Julianna Margulies has exited “The Morning Show” ahead of Season 4, TheWrap has learned.

Margulies, who played journalist Laura Peterson and the love interest of Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) in the Apple TV+ drama series, will not be returning for the show’s fourth installment, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

First joining “The Morning Show” in its second season, Margulies’ Laura was introduced as a former war correspondent who went on to host UBA 365. She became involved with Bradley and the pair spent part of the COVID-19 pandemic in quarantine together, though Bradley and Laura ultimately broke up in Season 3.

A representative for Margulies did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Margulies was at the center of controversy in November, when she called out the Black and LGBTQ+ communities on a podcast for not supporting Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7. She apologized for her comments shortly after, saying “Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop.”

The decision for Margulies not to appear in Season 4 happened before her remarks on the podcast, according to Variety, who first reported the news. Per Variety, Margulies was offered to appear in one episode in Season 4, which she turned down.

The news comes less than a week after the streamer announced that Marion Cotillard (“Allied,” “Inception,” “La Vie en Rose,” “Rust and Bone”) has joined the cast of “The Morning Show” Season 4. The Oscar-winning actress is set to star as Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a storied European family.

Cotillard joins returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie. Season 4 will follow up on the Season 3 finale, which saw Alex (Aniston) attempt to halt the acquisition — and impending dissolution — of UBA by suggesting a merger between UBA and NBN.