‘Jumanji 3’ Scores December 2026 Release From Sony

No director or star have been confirmed

Sony

Ready to play “Jumanji” again?

Sony has dated a third “Jumanji” movie, presumably in the same continuity as the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson/Jack Black films, for Dec. 11, 2026. No casting or filmmaking details have been confirmed, beyond producers Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jake Kasdan.

This is technically the fifth “Jumanji” film, after Joe Johnston’s 1995 original film and Jon Favreau’s “Zathura” in 2005 (technically a stand-alone spinoff of the original). In 2017, the franchise was revived with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which changed the original boardgame into a videogame. That was followed by “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

The two newer films — which also starred Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas — were directed by Jake Kasdan, whose action Christmas movie “Red One” hits theaters later this year. Most, if not all, of the team behind the two more recent “Jumanji” movies are expected to return.

More details as we get them.

