“Ted Lasso” last left off on quite a predicament for Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) after Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) told her he loved her and then Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) tried to book a trip for them but she declined because she is about to start her own PR firm.

Production for Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” is about halfway complete, and some of the cast of the Apple TV+ comedy series gathered at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills for an Apple TV+ FYC carpet and panel discussion Monday.

“I think they’re different journeys and both magic,” Temple told TheWrap when asked who she liked better for Keeley.

When Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, received the same question, he immediately responded with, “Is that a f—ing joke? Are you taking the piss out of me?”

“I don’t want her anywhere near him,” Goldstein continued jokingly about Keeley’s past with Jamie.

Dunster didn’t tease anything for next season, but he recalled Jamie and Keeley’s connection.

“As with any relationship, when you have been that close and intimate with somebody, there is just an intimacy between them,” he said. “[Keeley] has taught Jamie a lot about himself and a lot of how to become a better version of himself. As happens with anybody the care [and] the love runs deep. They have a lot of fondness for each other. I just love filming with Juno, like any chance I get to film with Juno is wonderful.”

After embodying Keeley for two seasons, Temple enjoys her character’s perspective.

“You should never judge a book by it’s cover,” she said. “I think a lot of people expect her to be something that she’s so not. And she’ll continue to surprise people like that and I love that about her. Even with the way she presents herself with the job that she’s doing, and even with the way she approaches her friendships and the way she sees the world, I think it’s a it’s a pretty extraordinary perspective. I think people can learn a lot from her that it’s easier to love people than it is to hate, because she’s a real lover.”

“Ted Lasso” Season 2 has received 20 Emmy nominations.