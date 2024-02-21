Gareth Edwards is in talks to direct the next “Jurassic World” movie at Universal and Amblin, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The “Rogue One” director replaces “Bullet Train” director David Leitch, who was previously in talks to direct.

David Koepp will write the screenplay, which is said to launch a new storyline.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, insiders say that the film will start a new storyline separate from the trilogy of “Jurassic World” films that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and saw the eventual inclusion of “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and B.D. Wong.

Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio. Steven Spielberg will produce through Amblin alongside Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

The Jurassic film franchise has proven remarkably resilient at the box office, so it is unsurprising that Universal wants to continue the series. Though box office returns have declined with each new “Jurassic World” installment, all three movies – 2015’s “Jurassic World,” 2018’s “Fallen Kingdom” and 2022’s “Dominion” – managed to surpass $1 billion globally. Factoring in the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy released between 1993 and 2001, the total lifetime box office gross for the Jurassic franchise now exceeds $6 billion.

Edwards most recently directed John David Washington in “The Creator” for 20th Century and New Regency. Edwards is repped by Range, WME and the Curtis Brown Group.

The next “Jurassic World” film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.