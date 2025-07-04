‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Adventure?

“Jurassic World Rebirth” marks the next chapter in the “Jurassic” franchise and as such, it brings a lot of new faces with it.

Taking place years after the events of “Jurassic World Dominion,” the Gareth Edwards film takes a new group of people to an island near the equator, where dinosaurs roam freely and travel is expressly prohibited. There, they intend to collect samples from various species to help advance medical research.

Now obviously, this is a “Jurassic World” movie, so things go off the rails pretty quick. But here’s who you need to know.

Scarlett Johansson as skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Universal Pictures)

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson)

Zora is a mercenary of sorts, who specializes in procuring certain items. She’s played by Marvel alum Scarlett Johansson, who is of course also known for films like “Lost in Translation,” “Marriage Story,” “Jojo Rabbit” and a ton more.

Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey)

Dr. Henry Loomis is an expert in dinosaurs, brought on the mission to help them identify and extract the samples the team needs. He’s played by Jonathan Bailey, who you’ll most recently recognize from the movie adaptation of “Wicked.” He’s also known for starring in “Bridgerton,” “Fellow Travelers” and more.

Mahershala Ali is Duncan Kincaid in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards. (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali)

Duncan is an old friend and colleague of Zora’s, and captains the ship taking them to the island. He’s played by two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who you’ll know from films like “Moonlight,” “Green Book,” and more, as well as series including “House of Cards.”

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs in “Jurassic World Rebirth” (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend)

Martin Krebs is the big pharma guy who is funding this whole operation. You can probably guess at his true personality and motives. He’s played by Rupert Friend, who most recently appeared in Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme.” You may also recognize him from “A Simple Favor,” “Pride and Prejudice” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and more.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in “Jurassic World Rebirth” (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo)

Reuben is just a dad trying to take his daughters on a trip, who gets caught by dinosaurs in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who most recently played Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer.” He’s also been in films including “The Magnificent Seven,” “Sicario: Day of the Soledado” and more.

Luna Blaise in “Jurassic World Rebirth” (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Teresa Delgado (Luna Blaise)

Teresa Delgado is Reuben’s eldest daughter, and nearly meets her end thanks to Martin, so yeah, she holds a grudge. She’s played by Luna Blaise, who you’ll most recognize from her time on “Manifest” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Audrina Miranda in “Jurassic World Rebirth” (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Isabela Delgado (Audrina Miranda)

Isabela is Reuben’s youngest daughter, who will no doubt need trauma therapy for the rest of her life, though she’s resilient. She’s played by Audrina Miranda, who makes her big screen debut with this film. She’s previously appeared in episodes of “Criminal Minds” and “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

David Iacono in “Jurassic World Rebirth” (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Xavier Dobbs (David Iacono)

Xavier is Teresa’s boyfriend, who is a very self-aware lazy man, but when it comes down to it, he’ll make the sacrifice play. He’s brought to life by David Iacono, who’s been in multiple hit series including “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “The Flight Attendant.”