Jurnee Smollett is joining the cast of “Firebug,”a new Apple TV+ series starring Taron Egerton.

The drama will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists in the Pacific Northwest. Smollett will play ‘Michelle,’ a rising star detective.

Smollett is known for her role in J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele and Misha Green’s critically acclaimed HBO drama series “Lovecraft Country,” which earned her Critics Choice Super Award for “Best Actress in a Horror Series” and nominations for an Emmy Award, Critics Choice Award and NAACP Image Award for “Best Lead Actress in a Drama.”

Her breakthrough performance came at the age of 11, starring in “Eve’s Bayou” opposite Samuel L. Jackson, for which she won the Broadcast Film Critics Award for Best Youth Performance. In 2018, the film was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry for being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.

Smollett currently can be seen starring in Amazon MGM Studios’ legal drama “The Burial” alongside Jamie Fox and Tommy Lee Jones and is also featured in the independent drama “We Grown Now,” which was nominated for Best Feature at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards.

She also leads Netflix’s original thriller “Lou,” which she stars in and executive producers alongside Allison Janney. Smollet recently wrapped production on the crime thriller “The Order,” opposite Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult.

Other credits include Netflix’s “Spiderhead,” Warner Bros. “Birds of Prey,” “The Great Debaters” with Forest Whitaker and Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry’s “Temptation,” “Hands of Stone” opposite Robert DeNiro, “Gridiron Gang,” “Beautiful Joe,” WGN’s “Underground”, HBO’s “True Blood”, “Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood,” “House”, ”NYPD Blue”, and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Smollett is repped by Entertainment 360, CAA and Nina Shaw

“Firebug” is developed, written and executive produced by Dennis Lehane. Egerton will also serve as an executive producer alongside Richard Plepler through EDEN Productions, Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas through Imperative Entertainment and Kary Antholis.

The series uses some events documented in truth.media’s “Firebug” podcast as a launchpad. The podcast was hosted by Oscar and Emmy-winning Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Emmy Award-winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.

“Firebug” is the latest project hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Imperative Entertainment, joining “Black Bird,” Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-nominated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the recently announced Apple Original Film development “The Wager,” an adaptation of David Grann’s highly anticipated new book being developed by Sikelia Productions.