jussie smollett

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

Why Jussie Smollett’s Conviction for Faking a Hate Crime May Be a Career ‘Death Sentence’

by and | December 10, 2021 @ 3:58 PM

”He’s angered people on both sides of the political spectrum,“ NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says of the former ”Empire“ star

Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett has forever tarnished his reputation with his conviction on Thursday for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack on a Chicago street nearly three years ago, industry insiders agree — though some are torn about whether and how soon the actor-singer might be able to stage a career comeback.

Evan Nierman, CEO of crisis PR firm Red Banyan and author of “Crisis Averted,” called Thursday’s guilty verdict on five felony counts of disorderly conduct “pretty much a death sentence” for Smollett’s future in Hollywood. “It’s hardly shocking, but nevertheless a sad outcome for him and the public as well, since his actions will ultimately undermine and call into question future, legitimate reports of racial injustice by true victims,” Nierman told TheWrap. “Smollett harmed the cause of racial equality while simultaneously faking a racist attack and totally destroying his own future.” 

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

