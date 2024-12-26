‘How to Fail’ Podcaster Deletes Justin Baldoni Episode After ‘Distressing Allegations’

The fallout for “It Ends With Us” actor/director Justin Baldoni continues after co-star Blake Lively filed her sexual harassment complaint, as podcaster Elizabeth Day has opted to remove his recent “How to Fail” interview from all platforms.

“I made the decision to remove the recent ‘How to Fail’ interview with Justin Baldoni from all platforms while the distressing allegations made against him in Blake Lively’s recent lawsuit are full investigated,” Day wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “Every individual has a right to a safe workplace. Every woman has the right to dignity in that workplace. Every form of abuse should be called out and I salute the individuals who have the courage to do so.”

Last week, Lively filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and other unwanted and inappropriate on-set behavior against Baldoni, as well as “It Ends With Us” producer Jamey Heath, businessman Steve Sarowitz, crisis manager Melissa Nathan, publicist Jennifer Abel, RWA Communications, Street Relations Inc. and Jed Wallace. She further accused them of constructing an online “smear campaign” against her.

Baldoni, who plays her abusive husband in the movie, has since been dropped by WME. His “Man Enough” podcast co-host Liz Plank also quit after Lively alleged that he talked about sex and pornography on the film’s set, showed her photos of nude women and tried to add additional sex scenes to the domestic abuse drama.

Additionally, global women’s non-profit Vital Voices has rescinded the Voices of Solidarity Award given to him on Dec. 9 after Lively spoke out about her negative experiences with him.